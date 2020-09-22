Alexander Hammerstone On MLW Joining AEW And NXT On Wednesday Nights, Why MLW Stars Have A Chip On Their Shoulder

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone discussed MLW joining AEW and NXT on Wednesday nights, MLW stars having a chip on their shoulder, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Alexander Hammerstone on MLW joining AEW and NXT on Wednesday nights: “It’s going to be very interesting to see how things pan out. I do feel, honestly, like we are a little bit of an alternative, just in the sense that Court’s kind of always had this attitude that he has a certain vision that he wants to display, and when people don’t like it, he doesn’t try like smooth out all the edges and make it a cookie-cutter thing that people are going to like. He says, ‘hey it has these edges, and if you don’t like them, then our product is not for you,’ and like that’s the thing I love most about him and the company is that we live in a time where, obviously, times are changing. There are certain things that you have to be cognizant of as far as things that flew 20 years ago, don’t fly today.

“I completely understand that, but at the same time, there are people who take that to the extreme. There are people who try to overly criticize everything, and sometimes, it almost feels like people want to just test and see if their complaint can get validated by having people alter the path to suit what they’re complaining about. That’s not to say we have some brash, offensive programming. It’s not like that in any way, but it does have a different feel to it, and I’m excited to kind of, like you said, join the fray because I do feel like we have something a little bit different and coming back, I think Court wants to capitalize that. And not only that, I think all the boys are very hungry to jump in and say we’re just as good as anyone else. We got just as good wrestlers. So I’m really excited to see how is dust settled when it’s all said and done.”

On MLW stars having a chip on their shoulder heading into the restart: “”I think more than anything, over the couple of months, we’ve been doing Fusion [and] there’s been these promos, and there’s just this kind of like, and I can say from doing some indie shows, where we’re all in the same locker room again, there’s almost been kind of like this unifying feeling amongst the locker room where we’ve all kind of realized we might all have, that you will, chip on our shoulder. But now, it’s not like, oh, Hammerstone has a chip on his shoulder. Jordan Oliver has a chip on his shoulder. Myron Reed has a chip. Richard Holliday. It’s like OK, the MLW locker room, as a whole, we have a chip on our shoulder. As much as we all want to stand out as individuals, I think a lot of us have really started to understand that we want to take the company to the next level, and I think that’s going to show through in what we do coming forward.”