Alexander Hammerstone Reveals He Was Initially Reluctant to Join The Dynasty

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed MLW Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone. below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Alexander Hammerstone on joining The Dynasty: “What’s funny is that at the time I didn’t see it. I was a little upset at the time because I’m selfish and I wanna be a star. If I’m gonna move in with a company then I wanna work my way towards being the top guy. When they were like, ‘Hey, we wanna put you in this group.’ I was like, ‘What!?’ I saw what they were doing and I didn’t necessarily see the fit.”

On how the group evolved: “The idea behind Dynasty may have been more cliché, rich boy elitist. Obviously, that’s the core of what we present on TV, but we took so many liberties on how we want to portray our characters. As long as it was working and was well-received, then it eventually got to the point where they stopped trying to steer us to hard because they knew we were gonna go wherever we wanted.”

Hammerstone on Gino Medina in the group: “It’s definitely weird. I’ve learned this – we’re not gonna try to copy the dynamic we had with a new guy. We’re not gonna say, ‘Gino, you have to be MJF.’ We’re just gonna see how the natural evolution goes because that’s how we’ve done it up to this point. But it’s cool because if you go back to the beginning of Dynasty, it was me being one way and Max being one way. Then Richard Holliday was in the background. Now he’s getting to take a lot of the reins as he’s a great promo guy. I don’t think the company had that faith in him when we first started. Now he’s getting to step into the forefront and I’m happy to see that for him.”

“We’ve become one of the cornerstones of the show and [Gino] is being thrown into the deep end. Now you’re gonna have a promo on every episode and a lot of segments and air time to develop whatever you want to develop. I think it’s gonna be a good learning and growing opportunity for him so I think everybody’s in a really good spot now.”

Hammerstone on a new TV platform for MLW: “You never know. A lot of that stuff I figure out when everyone else figures it out. Court [Bauer] is not a guy who prematurely pulls the gun or announces. Everything is deliberately planned out and then executed. There were rumors a couple of weeks ago where people were sending me dirt sheets of what network we’re switching to and I hadn’t heard anything about it. I don’t know if we’re finishing 2020 on beIN Sports. I don’t know if we’re gonna become available on another streaming service such as Twitch or Amazon Prime. But it doesn’t get much more accessible than on YouTube. If you’re not watching it at that point, then you’re not actually trying.”