WWE News: Smackdown Wrestler In Glasgow For NXT UK Tapings, Oney Lorcan Wants The Cruiserweight Title, UpUpDownDown Plays Wheel of Fortune

– PWInsider reports that Alexander Wolfe is in Glasgow, Scotland at the site of today’s NXT UK tapings. Wolfe previously said goodbye to WWE on social media, leading to rumors that he would go to NXT or NXT UK.

– Oney Lorcan wrote the following on Twitter:

I WANT THE @WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP — BOSTON BUTCHER (@_StarDESTROYER) April 20, 2019

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze playing Wheel of Fortune.