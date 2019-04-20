wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Wrestler In Glasgow For NXT UK Tapings, Oney Lorcan Wants The Cruiserweight Title, UpUpDownDown Plays Wheel of Fortune

April 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK

PWInsider reports that Alexander Wolfe is in Glasgow, Scotland at the site of today’s NXT UK tapings. Wolfe previously said goodbye to WWE on social media, leading to rumors that he would go to NXT or NXT UK.

– Oney Lorcan wrote the following on Twitter:

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze playing Wheel of Fortune.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexander Wolfe, Oney Lorcan, UpUpDownDown, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading