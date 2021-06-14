Alexander Wolfe On Sanity Getting Called To Main Roster, Returning To NXT Later

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Alexander Wolfe spoke about Sanity getting called up to the main roster in 2018 and his eventual return to the NXT brand. Here are highlights:

On Sanity going to the main roster: “Number one, it was just us three without Nikki Cross. Number two, we got called up but weren’t used right away. Number three, we never really had the chance to speak with Vince McMahon the first time because he wasn’t around at the time. Number four probably was because NXT and the WWE are different kinds of products. What works on NXT does not always work on SmackDown or RAW, which are more mainstream than NXT.”

On the group losing momentum: “I think that the first vignettes they brought out were sugar sweet, I loved them. It kind of described everything that we were all about. You see ruins of buildings; you see a little bit of the chaos, the riots, and everything. You hear us speak, and how they did it, it felt kind of like an apocalypse and riot would come through the WWE. By then they [took] too much time to pick up the steam from NXT. They showed the vignettes for two or three weeks in a row, then they bumped it down to social media, then again nothing happened. Then I think a couple of weeks later, we debuted and then we lost on the SmackDown after that, we got beat clean. Then we disappeared for a couple weeks, then we came back and had a little program with The New Day. I remember we had this one tables match on Extreme Rules. Next SmackDown we got beat clean again, and then we disappeared again. So, a lot of the time it is important to be in the right place at the right time. We got told that they have ideas, and that, ‘Vince is very excited to work with you guys, we have a lot of ideas for you guys, and you will be on every show.’ But they couldn’t pull the trigger fast enough . . . yeah, the idea a month ago was great, but right now it doesn’t fit the whole program so we have to wait for all that, and yeah, they dropped the ball.”

On if his contract changed when he went back to NXT: “No. I had just signed the contract and had two years left. So you just stay under contract, and that’s it. Which I am very grateful for because I went to NXT UK and just made main roster money, so that was sweet.”