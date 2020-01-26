wrestling / News
Alexander Wolfe Possibly Injured During Worlds Collide Main Event
January 25, 2020 | Posted by
During tonight’s WWE Worlds Collide event, Imperium (WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe) battled The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong) in an eight-man tag team match. However, that quickly became a 4-on-3 handicap match after Alexander Wolfe appeared to suffer an injury. Fish and Strong dropped Wolfe face-first on the mat. Wolfe seemed unresponsive after that and almost kicked out, so the referee signaled for medics. After being checked out for several minutes at ringside, Wolfe was taken to the back. You can see a clip of the apparent injury below.
oofta…. #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/rQ78nSBVrQ
— Kayden (@KVR216) January 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- One Man Gang on Why Vince McMahon Changed Him to the Akeem Character, How Vince Thought His Original Gimmick Was ‘Too Black and White’
- Bruce Prichard on How Buster Douglas Beating Mike Tyson Screwed Up The Main Event III, Scrambling to Replace Tyson With Douglas
- Vampiro On Having Heat With Sting Over His Facepaint, Sting’s Look Not Being Authentic
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral