Alexander Wolfe Possibly Injured During Worlds Collide Main Event

During tonight’s WWE Worlds Collide event, Imperium (WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe) battled The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong) in an eight-man tag team match. However, that quickly became a 4-on-3 handicap match after Alexander Wolfe appeared to suffer an injury. Fish and Strong dropped Wolfe face-first on the mat. Wolfe seemed unresponsive after that and almost kicked out, so the referee signaled for medics. After being checked out for several minutes at ringside, Wolfe was taken to the back. You can see a clip of the apparent injury below.