Alexander Wolfe Reveals The Match He Watches The Most

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Axel Tischer, fka Alexander Wolfe, revealed the wrestling match he watches the most, what he’d be doing if he wasn’t a wrestler and more. Here are highlights:

On what he’d be doing if he wasn’t a wrestler: “Probably something out of fighting sports, maybe. At one point in my career, around 2013, I trained a lot in grappling, jujitsu and MMA, and was thinking maybe doing the switch over from wrestling to MMA because, at that time, wrestling wasn’t that much good for me. Then I got back on track because I had a three week to one month tour in Japan. So then I kind of came back refreshed and everything. But before that I was kind of like, “Ah, maybe I’ll do MMA,” so maybe an MMA fighter or something like that.”

On which wrestling match he watches the most: “Oh, that’s a good one! Probably Austin and Bret Hart, WrestleMania XIII, I Quit Match because I’m a huge Steve Austin fan and Bret Hart is one of the greatest in-ring performers, so that is one of the matches. I could tell more, but this is all always a match that pops up in my head. So basically I could watch it over and over again.”

On his prematch ritual: “My prematch ritual is basically, with SAnitY, I always try to find a way that I could get into this character [snaps fingers] like this. So I always had like, this moment when the music hit, I kind of like stood there with my arms like a scarecrow and just stretched my neck and just breathe in and breathe out, and just kind of change into that persona, trying to get me in the mood with the music, because music is a big like a stimulation for me to be creative and to think. I can control my emotion with music because I feel a lot of that, what I hear. But like it could be more like a breathing because it’s a little bit like nervous. Sometimes more, sometimes less, but like a little bit nervous and I figure that I get this way before I go out, just take a deep breath in and out stuff like this. And also, like a lot of times with my hair, try to find a place where it’s not like spiking up or just it looks weirder than it actually already is – but it’s more like the breathing. But I do not remember if I have something else, maybe unintentionally, but yeah.”

On the weirdest request from a fan: “I was lucky – or not fortunate enough – to get that so far. I know a lot of persons, especially female talents, who got the weirdest fan mail, but I cannot remember. A lot of times I got some messages from German fans and they totally made no sense. Or a little bit under the belt line, which I don’t care – good for them, but like not the way like you read it and you’re angry. It’s more like you read it and you’re amused or you have to laugh because it totally makes no sense and it’s totally wrong writing something. But I think the weirdest part is really when the fans ask you about, “Hey, can you help me with getting a job?” Or “How can I apply for the WWE?” So nowadays you can say, “Hey, go on the Performance Center page and enrol.” But it was kind of, “How can I apply, can I join the club?” And stuff like this. So it’s not really a lot of, like, funny stories about that. But that’s the weirdest I get.”