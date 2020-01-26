wrestling / News
Alexander Wolfe Says He’s Fine After Last Night’s Injury Scare
It was reported last night that Alexander Wolfe was knocked out after getting dropped on his face and then kicked in the head during Worlds Collide. After being checked out by the referee and medics, he was removed from the match.
In a post on Twitter, Wolfe said that he was fine after the scare and thanked WWE medical.
He wrote: “I’m fine. I wish I could have finished the match but safety first. Thanks to @WWEDrakeWuertz & @wwe medical for taking care of me. You guys did an unbelievable great job today as always. Most importantly it was my own fault. #ChinUp #WorldsCollide #NXT #NXTUK #IMPERIUM”
