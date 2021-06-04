Alexander Wolfe Recalls Triple H Warning NXT Talent About WWE Main Roster Complacency

Alexander Wolfe recently spoke to Fightful Select regarding his WWE release, and he recalled a speech that Triple H had given in NXT warning talent of becoming complacent on the WWE main roster.

According to Fightful, Wolfe stated that at one point during his run on the main roster, he grew tired of being in catering and getting out of shape, leading him to remember the speech from Triple H in NXT.

Wolfe said that Triple H mentioned that some talent on the WWE main roster that don’t get used often become complacent and lose their motivation and get out of shape, which leads to them not being used when they’re needed because of that cycle.

Wolfe was among several NXT talents that were released a few weeks ago.