Alexander Wolfe On His Relationship With Triple H In WWE, Whether AEW Was Discussed Backstage In NXT

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Alexander Wolfe discussed his relationship with Triple H in WWE, whether AEW was discussed backstage in NXT, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Alexander Wolfe on his relationship with Triple H in NXT: “I’m not a guy who wants to get too deep into that, maybe it’s a difference of culture. For example, if I asked you for a meeting and maybe I’ll ask you twice, but as soon as you say, ‘I’ll get back to you,’ I will not bother you anymore, even if it means we don’t talk for 10 years. I don’t want to run behind you and just beg you for attention. I don’t do this. I don’t want to kiss somebody’s ass. I’m not saying you have to do that with Triple H because he seems to be a very cool guy. I never had, with him, a really deep relationship. Small talk, that’s it. That’s what it was, but we never had a big conversation about anything. I asked him a lot of things about what I thought I needed to ask him because it’s his idea with Sanity, and a lot of times with production, I want to ask him because a lot of times, when you ask a producer, and he tells you to do this, a lot of times, it’s the opposite.

“And it’s not hating on a producer, but you have to ask the boss how he wants to have his product. That’s my opinion, same goes with the main roster. A lot of times, you’re in the dark, and somebody tells you go to the right, but you have to go to the left because to the right is not the best way to go right now. When I had a question, I would go up to him and ask, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ I wasn’t even sure how to call him because everybody calls him Hunter, or Paul, or sometimes it was Mr. Levesque or hey boss. A lot of times, I try to avoid speaking to him, especially where TV productions are because he’s so busy. He probably has the other TV production in two days in his head and then some other guy’s on the phone because his position is very busy.”

On feeling like a creep the last time he tried to talk to Triple H in NXT: “I always felt treated well and treated right because he’s a guy who likes to talk with people. He is always open for conversation when he has to time, but again, I will not. I always feel weird, especially the last time I tried to talk to him. I felt like a freaking creep because I was always standing in the back just waiting for the moment. ‘Okay, is free he now?’ And I tried to read the person. ‘Is he in the mood to talk or should I do it the next week or something?’ So at first, I looked like a creep just standing 10 yards behind him always looking for an opportunity, but I feel uncomfortable doing that. I was trying to figure out where we’re going with the story, but it is how it is. I know for example, EY (Eric Young) had a better relationship with him, and that was cool for me. Also, English is not my first language, and a lot of times I stumble over my words. Sometimes the conversation is not as fun as you would speak with a native English speaking person.”

On whether AEW was ever discussed publicly backstage in NXT: “No, that was never a thing. I remember there was one meeting where it got mentioned that NXT will move to Tuesdays, and he mentioned that it’s not about the competition with AEW because NXT was always on a Wednesday. Even if it was on The Network, we always had the Wednesday slot because of reasons. I never remembered the reasons, but he also mentioned the newspapers that tried to do the Wednesday Night War, but he wasn’t keen on that. He was just like, ‘I don’t care. I care about my guys. I care about you guys. I care about that we put the best product out as possible, that you guys succeed, that we as a whole succeed’ because he always sees NXT as a family, so he wasn’t very much about ‘yeah, let’s go kick those guys’ ass!’”