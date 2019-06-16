Alexander Wolfe Wants to See The Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era Happen in WarGames

– talkSPORT’s The Pro Wrestling Show recently spoke to NXT Superstar Alexander Wolfe, who discussed wanting to see Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era happen in a WarGames match. Below are some highlights and a clip from the chat.

Wolfe on Imperium possibly facing The Undisputed Era: “Two words for you: War Games. War Games. I will do a picture right now with Imperium on it — and it’s happened before already — some fans, they want to see it, they post underneath it, ‘Give me Undisputed Era vs. Imperium.'”

Alexander Wolfe on becoming a part of NXT UK and the NXT family: “It would be awesome, the NXT family is big. We all know each other from the indies. NXT US is bigger because it’s longer and has more production behind it. NXT UK is quite new, but what is not quite new are the people in there with their experience. A lot of people have wrestled a long time before NXT UK on the British circuit, on the indie circuit, in Europe, worldwide. People have been over to Japan. They have a lot of experience. So the product is new, but the people know what to do and they are all good. And it would be lovely to see — especially when you mention The Undisputed Era — and I would love to go against them inside that two rings and that cage around it.”