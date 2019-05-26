Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Praises Cody’s Comments About AEW’s Diversity Commitment

– One wouldn’t typically expect Democratic rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s name to pop up on the wrestling beat, and yet here we are. Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman to serve in Congress as a Congresswoman from New York’s 14th district, took to Twitter on Sunday to praise comments by Cody about All Elite Wrestling’s commitment to diversity.

During last night’s post-Double or Nothing media scrum, Cody was asked about AEW’s goal of maintaining an inclusive roster. As you can see in the video from Combat Sports’ Andreas Hale, Cody discussed how his marriage to Brandi Rhodes helped him understand the need for diversity.

“Well, I’m in an interracial marriage and I’ve learned a lot that I would’ve never known,” he said. “One time I told Brandi, I said ‘I don’t have a racist bone [in my body], I don’t see color.’ And she said ‘Well, then you don’t see my experience.’ And I thought ‘Oh, you’re right, I can’t just say that.’ You need to be able to see that experience and at least understand it. And the old territory system of ‘just one,’ [aka tokenism] and a lot of folks may remember that, that’s gone. That’s out, the best wrestlers are gonna field the game and that’s a very diverse profile and I’m really proud of it. But I know we’re not gonna make that — we’re gonna promote them as wrestlers. We’re not gonna make it a PR element for us. And that, I’m really proud of, because it’s about the wrestlers.”

The comments caught the attention of Ocasio-Cortez, who retweeted Hale’s video and posted, “This exchange is a promising peek into what growth looks like in our national discourse on race. Thanks for sharing your experience in this powerful moment, [Cody].”

