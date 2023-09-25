Alexis Gray Isn’t Giving up on Wrestling after Her WWE Release

In a recent WrestlingNewsCo interview, Alexis Gray shared her thoughts on being part of the recent release of talent from WWE and her plans for the future (per Fightful). Gray also provided some details on what might have happened had she continued toward a debut with WWE and how she intends to pursue her wrestling career going forward. You can see some highlights from Gray and watch the complete interview video below.

On if she caught any clues about the upcoming releases beforehand: “I think a lot of us have that mindset. I personally did have that thought in the back of my mind, but because I was so new, I kind of didn’t accept that maybe I was a part of the people who would get laid off. When I did get the call, it was baffling to me. I had a plan. I felt like things were finally making sense in the company. I felt like I understood what they were requesting of us. To just be cut off, immediately I understood it. It was a lot, it was crazy. Nothing is telling me to not continue. Nothing is telling me to not pursue this and see where this can go. I genuinely don’t believe that being with WWE would have made me successful. I believe, what I was bringing, would have made the company successful.”

On her unrealized WWE debut: “I was speaking to the coaches about doing more live events. I feel that’s where I was at with my training. Obviously, we didn’t get to that point, sadly. It’s hard to explain and put into words. It’s easier for me to show everyone. It’s going to be better for me to grind because I understand now how many people want to be in my position. The opportunity was special and so big. The fact that the door is not closed, let me not get upset about it, let me find a different way and get to where I want to go, just take a different route.”

On her future plans in the industry: “Currently, I’m going to find a wrestling school. I’m not going to stop. I have to show you guys what I look like in that ring. That is probably the main thing that is heavy on my heart. The fact that I had so much planned, and now it’s more postponed. The wait is going to be worth it. The more I wait, the more ideas I get, the more anxious, excited, and passionate I get about the sport. I’m looking forward to the future. Reaching out to a lot of the ladies in wrestling. That tweet was so beneficial because it connected me with so many people. So many women and companies have reached out. I’m so grateful and it made me even more passionate. Out of this situation came good. I’m going to accept that. It feels right.”