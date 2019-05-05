Ali, Andrade And Zelina Vega Trade Barbs On Twitter

– Ahead of their upcoming match on SmackDown Live, Ali has swiftly gotten into a war of words with Andrade and Zelina Vega over twitter. Ali responded to the announcement of the match first, writing, “Bring all the fight you have Andrade. You can’t defeat the light.”

Andrade told him that this was just another step before Money In The Bank, where both men will be competing in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Andrade’s manager Zelina Vega also added, “Watch us show you we are the best… #LatinBlood.”

You can see the tweets below:

Bring all the fight you have @AndradeCienWWE. You can't defeat the light. https://t.co/aPDn1g3UmX — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 4, 2019

Yo apagaré la luz. Yo soy el futuro. Another step for me before I take the #MITB. #SDLive #AlivsAndrade https://t.co/K5X1e0G45u — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) May 5, 2019