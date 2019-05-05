wrestling / News
Ali, Andrade And Zelina Vega Trade Barbs On Twitter
– Ahead of their upcoming match on SmackDown Live, Ali has swiftly gotten into a war of words with Andrade and Zelina Vega over twitter. Ali responded to the announcement of the match first, writing, “Bring all the fight you have Andrade. You can’t defeat the light.”
Andrade told him that this was just another step before Money In The Bank, where both men will be competing in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Andrade’s manager Zelina Vega also added, “Watch us show you we are the best… #LatinBlood.”
You can see the tweets below:
Bring all the fight you have @AndradeCienWWE. You can't defeat the light. https://t.co/aPDn1g3UmX
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 4, 2019
Yo apagaré la luz. Yo soy el futuro. Another step for me before I take the #MITB. #SDLive #AlivsAndrade https://t.co/K5X1e0G45u
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) May 5, 2019
Watch us show you we are the best… #LatinBlood 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZZCMhU674
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recounts What Really Happened With The Infamous Acolytes vs. Public Enemy ‘Shoot’ Match, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Reaction
- WWE Wants Big Smackdown Names on Raw Due to Low Ratings, Roman Reigns Plan to Return to Raw Gets ‘Shut Down’ by WWE
- Jim Ross on If He Was Comfortable Wearing Toga At WrestleMania IX and If He Went Commando
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Undertaker Being Angry About ECW Invasion Storyline at WWF Mind Games