WWE News: Ali Comments On Feud With Shinsuke Nakamura Being Dropped, Highlights From Last Night’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
August 21, 2019
– In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Ali about his program with Shinsuke Nakamura over the Intercontinental title seemingly getting dropped by WWE. He seemingly confirmed that it had. The two had a match on Smackdown not long ago that Ali won, but Nakamura beat him at the Smackville event soon after. Nakamura was paired with Sami Zayn on last night’s episode and appears to now be entering a feud with The Miz.
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 21, 2019
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Erik of the Viking Raiders (35), Trent Seven (38) and Eve Torres (35).
– Here are highlights from last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live:
