WWE News: Ali Donating His Super Showdown Pay To Charity, WWE Celebrates Liv Morgan’s Birthday, WWE Asks Fans About Aleister Black’s Challenge

June 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ali revealed on Twitter that he will be donating his earnings from WWE Super Showdown to charity: water.

– Today is Liv Morgan’s birthday and to celebrate, WWE has posted a photo gallery of her.

– WWE also asked fans who should answer Aleister Black’s challenge, with the choices of Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Lars Sullivan, Buddy Murphy, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

