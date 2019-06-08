wrestling / News
WWE News: Ali Donating His Super Showdown Pay To Charity, WWE Celebrates Liv Morgan’s Birthday, WWE Asks Fans About Aleister Black’s Challenge
– Ali revealed on Twitter that he will be donating his earnings from WWE Super Showdown to charity: water.
Earnings received today will be donated to @charitywater. Thank you.
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 8, 2019
– Today is Liv Morgan’s birthday and to celebrate, WWE has posted a photo gallery of her.
Are you LIVin' for @YaOnlyLivvOnce's birthday today? You really should! #HappyBirthdayLiv 👅💙 https://t.co/UUGQiZ7UxG
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2019
– WWE also asked fans who should answer Aleister Black’s challenge, with the choices of Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Lars Sullivan, Buddy Murphy, and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Who should answer @WWEAleister's challenge?
He's waiting… pic.twitter.com/cAgKezQmDF
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2019
