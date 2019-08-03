Various News: Ali Has A Question For WWE, The Miz Shares Preview For Next Miz and Mrs, Lance Archer and Zack Sabre Jr Talk Vegan BBQ

– WWE posted a message on Instagram, asking fans if Ali deserves a match for the Intercontinental title. In response, Ali replied in the comments: “While we are asking questions, does he deserve a full name?”

Ali had the “Mustafa” part of his name dropped back in March.

– The Miz posted a photo to Twitter promoting the next episode of his USA Network reality show Miz and Mrs:

– NJPW has posted a video of Lance Archer and Zack Sabre Jr talking about a vegan BBQ.