wrestling / News

Various News: Ali Has A Question For WWE, The Miz Shares Preview For Next Miz and Mrs, Lance Archer and Zack Sabre Jr Talk Vegan BBQ

August 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-25-18

– WWE posted a message on Instagram, asking fans if Ali deserves a match for the Intercontinental title. In response, Ali replied in the comments: “While we are asking questions, does he deserve a full name?

Ali had the “Mustafa” part of his name dropped back in March.

– The Miz posted a photo to Twitter promoting the next episode of his USA Network reality show Miz and Mrs:

– NJPW has posted a video of Lance Archer and Zack Sabre Jr talking about a vegan BBQ.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ali, Lance Archer, Miz and Mrs., Zack Sabre Jr., Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading