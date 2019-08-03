wrestling / News
Various News: Ali Has A Question For WWE, The Miz Shares Preview For Next Miz and Mrs, Lance Archer and Zack Sabre Jr Talk Vegan BBQ
August 3, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted a message on Instagram, asking fans if Ali deserves a match for the Intercontinental title. In response, Ali replied in the comments: “While we are asking questions, does he deserve a full name?”
Ali had the “Mustafa” part of his name dropped back in March.
– The Miz posted a photo to Twitter promoting the next episode of his USA Network reality show Miz and Mrs:
On the next #MizAndMrs….
mani-pedis for all.
All new episode TUESDAY 10/9c@usa_network @MizandMrsTV @RyanCabrera pic.twitter.com/EFpLj30Vtw
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 3, 2019
– NJPW has posted a video of Lance Archer and Zack Sabre Jr talking about a vegan BBQ.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan On Match With Austin Never Happening, His Relationship With Andre the Giant, More
- Maria Kaneliis Shoots Down Fan Who Says She Was Forced to Be 24/7 Champion
- More On Rhino’s Surprise Appearance At Slammiversary: No WWE Deal, Speculation On If It Was Actually Him
- Ken Shamrock on Why Brock Lesnar Should Be in the UFC Hall of Fame, What Fighters and Wrestlers Can Learn From Lesnar