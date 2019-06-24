WWE News: Identities of Indie Wrestlers In Ali Stomping Grounds Video, Cedric Alexander Praises 205 Live, Gulak Gets Props

– Shannon Walsh let us know that the extras in Ali’s video at WWE Stomping Grounds last night included Chicago indie wrestlers Laynie Luck, GPA, Bryce Benjamin, and Tony Nas.

– Cedric Alexander praised 205 Live on Twitter during WWE Stomping Grounds last night following Drew Gulak’s win over Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese. He wrote:

“I miss @WWE205Live !

Awesome match

#WWEStompingGrounds”

After the show ended, he again praised 205 Live: “Just gonna say @WWE205Live stole the show for me #WWEStompingGrounds”

– Matt Riddle, Fandango, and Kalisto also praised Gulak following his win.

Riddle wrote: “Congrats my friend and fellow catch point bro @DrewGulak I can’t wait to test you at @WWNEVOLVE #catchpoint #Stallion #bro #kingofbros #nxt #WWENetwork”

Fandango wrote: “…@DrewGulak is ok”

Kalisto wrote: “Congratulations #gulak”