wrestling / News
WWE News: Identities of Indie Wrestlers In Ali Stomping Grounds Video, Cedric Alexander Praises 205 Live, Gulak Gets Props
– Shannon Walsh let us know that the extras in Ali’s video at WWE Stomping Grounds last night included Chicago indie wrestlers Laynie Luck, GPA, Bryce Benjamin, and Tony Nas.
– Cedric Alexander praised 205 Live on Twitter during WWE Stomping Grounds last night following Drew Gulak’s win over Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese. He wrote:
“I miss @WWE205Live !
Awesome match
#WWEStompingGrounds”
After the show ended, he again praised 205 Live: “Just gonna say @WWE205Live stole the show for me #WWEStompingGrounds”
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 23, 2019
Just gonna say @WWE205Live stole the show for me #WWEStompingGrounds
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 24, 2019
– Matt Riddle, Fandango, and Kalisto also praised Gulak following his win.
Riddle wrote: “Congrats my friend and fellow catch point bro @DrewGulak I can’t wait to test you at @WWNEVOLVE #catchpoint #Stallion #bro #kingofbros #nxt #WWENetwork”
Fandango wrote: “…@DrewGulak is ok”
Kalisto wrote: “Congratulations #gulak”
Congrats my friend and fellow catch point bro @DrewGulak I can’t wait to test you at @WWNEVOLVE #catchpoint #Stallion #bro #kingofbros #nxt #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/DHQpGp3vr5
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 23, 2019
Congratulations #gulak https://t.co/654eWB2KNC
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) June 23, 2019
…@DrewGulak is ok
— Fandango (@WWEFandango) June 23, 2019
