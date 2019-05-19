Ali On Size and Ethnicity Barriors Changing in WWE, Talks Plans For If He Wins Money in the Bank

– Ali spoke with Yahoo! Sports for a new interview promoting tonight’s men’s Money in the Bank match. Highlights are below:

On his plans to establish momentum in tonight’s match: “I think you nailed it when you said the word momentum. This is the go-home show for ‘Money in the Bank’ and everyone is jockeying for position. Momentum is such an important aspect as a performer. I feel like I’m the new guy on the block still and I need to earn my keep. Two weeks ago I was able to stand tall, but Randy Orton laid me and Andrade out. Momentum is on his side and I would like to change that tonight. If I’m able to outlast the competitors on the Smackdown brand it’ll be just what I need to conquer the ‘Raw’ ones on Sunday. A lot of those guys have their eyes set on ‘Money in the Bank,’ but I have my sights set on tonight. It should be crazy it’s the first time all four of us are in there mingling it up this way. I still feel like I have a lot to prove and tonight is going to be the first step in doing that.”

On changing up his schedule and habits for Ramadan: “Ramadan consists of fasting for 30 days, abstaining from food and water from sunrise to sunset. I have to make these changes as to not hinder my performance or inhibit my work. A typical day when I’m not fasting, I’ll wake up, have a light breakfast and hit the gym for two, two and a half hours depending on what that day’s circuit is. I’d follow that up with a nice-sized meal, get to the arena, eat throughout the day and then perform that night. When I’m fasting, it’s completely different. What I’ll do is I’ll perform at night and then break my fast. I’ll eat my first big meal of the day at night and then when I get to the next town I’ll train in the middle of the night. I’ll have these midnight, 1am, 2am workouts which are cardio-based and I’m able to replenish my body and drink water as needed to train as hard as I can. I’ll then have another big meal before sunrise when I go to sleep and start my fast again. It’s a little tricky. Sometimes after a performance it’s hard, especially if you get banged up during the match. Everyone talks about how it’s hard, that you’re giving up food and water, but that’s not how you should look at it. I’m not giving up anything, I’m actually gaining something, which is perspective. I’m gaining the perspective that as I walk through the day and have that thirst in my mouth or rumbling in my stomach, I have that realization that there are people all across the world that have this feeling and they don’t know when their next meal or sip of water is. I’m fortunate enough to know that within a few hours, I will have access to those things. That’s what it’s really about.”

On speaking out online against bigotry: “It feels so weird to say, but it kind of feels like a responsibility. WWE has given me such a huge platform so why shouldn’t I do some good in the world? I could just post about myself and about my work schedule and whatever but I have this ability to change minds and I know I have. I’ve seen the messages and comments where people say that I’ve really impacted them. That’s the crazy thing about this day and age. We always hear about the negatives of social media and how time consuming it is and how obsessed people are, but there’s plenty of good that can come from it. I’m able to connect and influence people who may not have access to me. I’m still able to reach them. I’m always about positivity. To me, it’s kind of like I’m defeating [negative] people by responding to them. People will say that people of my religion are violent, barbaric and hateful, but that person will leave a hateful comment. If I respond back in peace and wishing them clarity and perspective, I’ve kind of defeated their comment. Don’t respond in a hateful manner because that proves their point. To me it’s about being the light in the dark.”

On size and ethnicity barriers changing in WWE: “Guys like Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler, they’re responsible for breaking down those size barriers. When we were coming up, yeah, size was an issue. I wrestled Ricochet many times and we talked about our aspirations and it was always ‘They don’t sign small guys.’ Now, when you look at the roster today, it is the most culturally diverse, athletic roster in the company’s history. If you look up and down you have people from all over the world who are phenomenal performers. I couldn’t be more proud to be part of the roster right now and it speaks volumes about WWE’s mission for representation and action. I’m stoked for what the future holds.”

On his momentum since his return: “I’m always going to be that guy that is [somewhat in awe]. I’m at the arena looking at the poster and seeing my face thinking ‘holy crap, that’s me.’ I’m always going to be that way because I remember being in the stands watching, I remember being a police officer and watching WrestleMania in my squad car. I always will have that perspective. I’ve got all of the confidence in the world because I have been doing this for 17 years. I didn’t find out about ‘Fastlane’ and that I was competing in that match until an hour before it was going to take place. They came to me and said: ‘You’re in the championship match and it’s a triple threat.’ I thought they were playing a joke on me, but they said ‘no, we’re serious, get your stuff and go out there.’ To go out there and get booed – and the circumstance was that people wanted to see Kofi and instead they saw me – I understood it. I walk into a championship match, get booed and then come back to a standing ovation and everyone backstage giving me an ovation, I have all of the confident and momentum in the world right now. ‘Money in the Bank’ is a chance for me to change my life.”

On how he plans to cash in if he wins the Money in the Bank briefcase: “I think that speaks volumes about one’s character, how they would approach that situation and take advantage of that opportunity. I just want a one-on-one WWE championship opportunity. If I win the contract, I don’t believe I’m the type of person who would cash it in when someone is down. I’d look that person in the eye, tell them when I was cashing it in and make the match official. I realize people may say it’s crazy, but it’s how I want to do it. I don’t want an asterisk next to my name.”