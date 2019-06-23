WWE News: Ali Promises ‘to be the Light for Those Lost in the Night,’ Video of Jenna Dewan Meeting Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss Shows Off Her Disney World Collection

– WWE released a new video package today for Ali. In the video package, Ali makes a pledge to be the light for people who need him until he can no longer fight. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video of actress Jenna Dewan meeting Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch backstage at last Monday’s Raw. You can check out that clip below.

– Another WWE 365 video clip is available where Alexa Bliss shows off her collection of Disney World collectibles. You can check out that clip below.