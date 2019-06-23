wrestling / News
WWE News: Ali Promises ‘to be the Light for Those Lost in the Night,’ Video of Jenna Dewan Meeting Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss Shows Off Her Disney World Collection
June 23, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a new video package today for Ali. In the video package, Ali makes a pledge to be the light for people who need him until he can no longer fight. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a video of actress Jenna Dewan meeting Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch backstage at last Monday’s Raw. You can check out that clip below.
– Another WWE 365 video clip is available where Alexa Bliss shows off her collection of Disney World collectibles. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- David Starr Calls Out Jim Cornette For Past Racist Comments, Wrestler With Cerebral Palsy Claims Cornette Made Fun Of His Condition
- MJF Says He Completely Outshined Bret Hart at Double or Nothing, Would Never Read Lines Given to Him by ‘Some Schmuck Writer’
- Road Dogg Says Triple H Had to Convince Vince McMahon to Bring Him Back, Talks Triple H’s Career Evolution
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Infamous Sid – Arn Anderson Hotel Scissor Fight, If He Gave Anderson A Heads Up When He Brought Sid Back to WCW in 1999