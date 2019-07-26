Ali Promo Director Craig Mitchell Discusses Filming Process

– Craig Mitchell, the man behind Ali’s WWE promos, recently joined Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights.

On Shooting Pro Wrestling: “I was always kind of involved with stuff on the camera side. And then obviously with pro wrestling, I don’t get to do nearly as much [work]. So I actually did quite a bit [before this]; mostly my world was editing, so I didn’t film too much. I was doing a lot of editing or posts, like somebody would shoot something and I would edit and post it. And then I started getting behind the camera a bit more just because I like working on projects, and I felt like what I had was a cool eye for filming matches. So looking at it just from a wrestling side, I always was a fan of being able to combine pro wrestling with very dynamic camera work where it actually feels like you’re in the fight, or you’re in the match,” Mitchell continued. “Stuff like that. I always wanted to shoot more of that stuff but with pro wrestling it’s kind of hard to make a lot of time to shoot shows. Plus, if you’re in the area and you see me wrestle on Friday and then you go to a show Saturday and I’m standing there holding a camera, it’s kind of funny.”

On Connecting With Ali: “I had shot something for Bryce Benjamin’s school and Ali was there one day, and we kind of played around with that [footage from the school]. And then I had done some Freelance Wrestling highlight packages and I did a highlight video for Matt Knicks, and I just sent him some stuff that was out there. Ali had seen it and was like, ‘Hey, if you’re free, I have an idea to shoot this promo.’ So this promo never actually aired but we filmed a couple of promos where he was in this developmental hell area where he was trying to develop what his character was going to be. This was before ‘the light’, this was before all that. We filmed some stuff and from there, it was like really, really low-end. It was, ‘Hey, basic promo.’ Just a step above from the guy filming a promo on his cell phone.”

“And then he started getting some good ideas and I said, ‘Hey, if you feel like we can film some more promos, let’s actually take some time and let’s film them in a way that, I feel, is more like a small movie rather than just: here’s me talking into my cell phone. From there, the idea kind of grew from that. I think it was maybe about a year-and-a-half ago that we met up for the first time. It’ll be close to two years. We filmed a few promos and we ended up not using them but then after that, we started to actually get the idea of what we were going with. And I think the first promo that we ever released was the, ‘This is my life as a police officer’ one. I think that was the one [WWE] ended up using on one of the pay-per-views.”

On Ali’s Vision: “If you watch the promos, everything feels like a straight conversation from him to you, but the way we do it is we make sure that it feels like the subject matter of what he’s talking about is the story. He just happens to be on camera. So when we do it, we don’t want it to be distracting. There’s nothing in the background that’s going to distract you, there’s nothing too loud, it’s going to just be him, his voice, and his message, and I think by doing that, we’ve managed to stay very real. And if you watch all the promos as you go along, that’s one thing that we’ve tried to make sure stays always constant is eye-level, very tight, we don’t want too much space around him. We want you to be very focused on him. I always ask people, ‘What do you think of the promos?’ Even guys I know that are wonderful videographers, they say, ‘I just feel very captivated by him’, so he’s very in the center and it feels very tight, so it feels like an intimate conversation.”

“I think it’s great, I think it’s cool and it was [Ali’s] idea too. And I think that’s a testament to him. He knows where he came from and he’s always back here with us, he never forgot about any of us. And any time he’s ever had an opportunity to include us, or bring us along, or even talk about what he’s working on, he always comes to us so we’ve always felt very included. I think that speaks to his character as a person, like he is the way he comes off as. He’s very humble, he’s always come back to show us stuff, he’s always training. When he was on the 205 Live schedule, he was still back every single week training with us. And a lot of people don’t realize that this guy trains, he lives it. He’s not just wrestling when he’s on TV, he’s always, constantly working and training, and he’s giving back to us and showing us new stuff all the time. He’s always making sure that us, the people that have always been around, we also get a chance to grow and learn. It kind of trickles down, so as he’s learning and growing, he’s also giving back to us too and he’s never, ever stopped doing that. We’ve always been very appreciative to have him.”