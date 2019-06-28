wrestling / News

WWE News: Ali Responds To News On Brock Lesnar’s Contract, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Talk Movies, Zack Ryder Visits Toys R Us In Singapore

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar Ali Money in the Bank

– As we previously reported, Brock Lesnar’s current deal with WWE is expected to expire in 2020. Ali, who was shoved off a ladder by Brock at Money in the Bank, had a very important question when he heard the news: “Before or after MITB? Asking for a friend.”

– The AV Club recently spoke to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (among others) about their favorite movies. Rollins said he’s seen Fight Club the most, while Lynch said Point Break, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Babe and Robin Hood. Rollins said that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze was the first movie he saw in a theater and Lynch said it was Jurassic Park.

– Zack Ryder has posted a new video in which he visits a Toys R Us in Singapore.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ali, Seth Roillins, Zack Ryder, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading