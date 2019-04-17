Ali Reveals Advice Xavier Woods Gave Him Early In His WWE Run

In an interview with TV Insider, Ali spoke about how he didn’t feel that WWE understood him at first in the early part of his career and what advice Xavier Woods gave him. Here are highlights:

On giving back to the community: “One of the most important things we can do as performers or even human beings is help make this place better. As a child I was a victim of bullying because of my cultural background. I didn’t look like all the other kids. I had a funny name. At a young age, I was very aware I was different and not perceived in a good way. For a lot of my adolescence I struggled with that trying to identify where I belong and who my real friends are. So, to be able to come back in the position I am in now and let kids know how to deal with that. And most importantly not to become a bully.”

On his family’s reaction to his career: “My daughter’s absolute go-to is Sasha Banks. However, we did do the ‘Dance Break’ one time in Chicago, so she keeps talking about Carmella. Being able to perform for them and to do something outside the box for people with my background is very unique. My wife herself had an upbringing where she wasn’t allowed to pursue what she wanted to do because of her parents. She wanted to go into photography and journalism, but because classes ran so late, she had to be home at a certain time. We don’t want that for our daughter. She is swimming, doing gymnastics. She has such an open spirit and open mind. We want her to carry that with her all the way to adulthood.”

On feeling WWE didn’t understand him at first: “I was given a promo one day and didn’t agree with the verbiage or how to do it. I talked to the writer about it but was insisted to do a certain way. I went and vented to Xavier Woods about it. I told him, ‘It’s almost like they don’t know me.’ He said, ‘Because they don’t. It’s on you to present yourself how you want to be presented. It’s up to you to create this image that you want people to see. It’s on you. If they can’t see it, then you’re not doing a good job at it.’”

On losing his spot to Kofi Kingston: “There are two perspectives to it. One, as a human being and friend of Kofi Kingston, I’m unbelievably happy for him because there is nobody more deserving of this accomplishment than him. As a performer, you can’t help but sit back and watch someone have this unbelievable moment and you have to go, ‘What if? What if that was me in the gauntlet? What if that was me in the Elimination Chamber? What if I didn’t get hurt? That’s something I have to live with for the rest of my life. There is no spite or negativity about it, because look what happened. Someone I feel is more deserving is in that spot. So, for me this was an accident. It was destiny.”