Ali Reveals He Can’t See Where He’s Going When Performing The 054

In an interview with StubHub, Ali spoke about his finisher, the 054 (a 450 splash with Ali facing the opposite direction) and revealed that he can’t see where he’s going when he does it. Here are highlights:

On the 054: “It’s a terrifying maneuver. The “054,” as we’ve dubbed it, is when I’m standing on the top rope facing toward the crowd, then I jump backward into the ring while rotating forward to complete a 450-degree splash. Basically, I can’t see where I’m going. Not exactly the most pleasant experience, but a spectacular move for those who are watching.”

On getting his name from Muhammad Ali: “Absolutely. Talk about a trendsetter. I was infatuated not only with the stuff Muhammad Ali did in the ring, but outside the ring, too. He was a guy who proved that a movement can indeed be inspired by one person. Look what he did. Look how many people he inspired, including me.”

On what’s tougher: being a cop or being a wrestler: “Everything’s got its difficulties, but I can tell you I don’t fear for my life when I’m competing in a WWE ring. I’ve got medical staff. I’ve got amazing performers to work with. When you’re on the street as a cop, you do have a team, but they’re not always sitting right next to you. You’re by yourself a lot of the time. There were plenty of close calls, plenty of scary nights. I’d say rocking the badge is probably the hardest thing I ever did.”