Ali Says He’s Donating Super ShowDown Earnings to Charity

– Ali is giving his paycheck from WWE Super ShowDown to a worthy cause. The Smackdown star posted to Twitter to note that he is donating his earnings from the show Charity: Water, a non-profit organization that provides drinking water to people in developing nations.

Ali participated in the 50-man battle royal at the PPV. The show took place in Saudi Arabia and has caused WWE to receive criticism for doing business in the country due to its record on human rights and the murder of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year by people connected with the Saudi government.