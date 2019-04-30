Ali Was Told His Smackdown Live Match With Daniel Bryan Was Only Going to be a ‘One Night Deal’

– ABC 6 in Ohio recently interviewed WWE Superstar Ali ahead of tonight’s Smackdown Live in Columbus. Below are some highlights.

Ali on making it to the main roster: “This is a 16-year overnight story for me. You know me. I’ve been at this for 16 years. I started when I was 16 years old, and to get called up to the Smackdown Live roster at the beginning of this year was a dream come true. It was a situation where I had a match with then-champion Daniel Bryan, and I was told before, ‘It’s a one-night deal. It’s just an opportunity for you, and that’s it.’ And here we are, a few months later, a full-time member of the Smackdown Live roster.”

Ali on his time as a police officer: “Prior to my time here in WWE, I was actually a police officer right outside Chicago. Yeah, I was a police officer for four years. I tell everybody. I’ve seen a lot of bad things, but I’ve seen a lot of good things too. That job informed my mentality now that you have to be the one — like you yourself have to be the one that puts your best foot forward. It’s how you react to people, how you treat people, dictate a lot of things in life. So, I’ve taken that experience as a police officer, and it’s taken me to WWE. And I have that same approach. I want people to know that you can be the difference that you want in the world.”

Ali on what Money in the Bank would mean for him if he’s featured at the event: “Money In The Bank would be a redemption story. Unfortunately, earlier this year, I was on a hot track. I came in, I pinned the WWE Champion — the then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, and things were looking really good for me. And then unfortunately, I suffered a pretty serious injury that took me out of competition. … Yeah, I’m good, all thumbs up guys. Everything’s good but, I missed out on the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view for a WWE Title opportunity and that what if question has been haunting me. I mean, the good thing out of all this is that Kofi Mania was born and Kofi Kingston is now this awesome champion. But for me to watch that all unfold, and to go, ‘Oh man, what could’ve been? Could that have been me?’ Money In The Bank is my opportunity to put that question to rest.”

