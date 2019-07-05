wrestling / News
Ali Shoots Down Reports That He Had Surgery Recently
July 5, 2019 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday by the Wrestling Observer that Ali reportedly had surgery on June 28 of this week, in the same paragraph as a report about Jinder Mahal’s knee surgery (which had also been reported).
Ali himself commented on the reports, nothing that the only surgery he had was a root canal. He wrote:
Ummm…I had a root canal procedure on Wednesday. I think I'll be okay. https://t.co/GHxgIVdtel
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy, When Mike and Maria Found Out and Informed WWE
- Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More
- Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Given Executive Director Jobs Partially As A Way To ‘Lock Them Up’ As Talent
- AJ Lee on How Someone in WWE Once Told Her ‘No One Wants to Have Sex With You,’ How Women in WWE Would be Punished for Not Conforming to Their Mold