Ali Shoots Down Reports That He Had Surgery Recently

July 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-25-18

It was reported yesterday by the Wrestling Observer that Ali reportedly had surgery on June 28 of this week, in the same paragraph as a report about Jinder Mahal’s knee surgery (which had also been reported).

Ali himself commented on the reports, nothing that the only surgery he had was a root canal. He wrote:

