Ali Takes Shot at Brock Lesnar’s Return at Money in the Bank
May 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Ali had a little snark for Brock Lesnar after the latter’s big return and win at Money in the Bank on Sunday night. Ali, who was busted open during the match after Lesnar came out and shoved the ladder Ali was on to win the title, posted to Twitter to comment on the moment.
The post, as you can see below, is a shot at Lesnar’s part-time status in WWE. Lesnar’s appearance was his first since WrestleMania, where he lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins.
Look at the bright side, @brocklesnar climbing a ladder is the most wrestling he's done all year.
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 20, 2019
