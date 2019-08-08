wrestling / News
WWE News: Ali Says Time Is Running Out for Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor Helps Friend Lose Weight, WWE Now Livestream Interviews Set for Summerslam Weekend
– Ali released a new video today where he said time is running out for WWE Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura, where he promises he will become the champion, “It’s just a matter of time.” That new video with Ali is available below.
– WWE released the second part of its WWE 35 for 35 special, where Finn Balor helps WWE Coordinating Road Producer Dustin Wallace lose weight. You can check out that video below.
– WWE announced that there will be special WWE Now livestreams taking place during Summerslam Weekend in Toronto. Cathy Kelley will be interviewing a number of Superstars, including Drew McIntyre, The IIconics and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. You can check out the full announcement below.
WWE Now to bring you exclusive interviews during SummerSlam weekend
WWE Now will go behind the scenes of SummerSlam weekend in Toronto with exclusive interviews, featuring United States Champion AJ Styles, The IIconics and Drew McIntyre.
The interviews, hosted by Cathy Kelley, will be streamed on WWE’s official Facebook and Twitter pages and YouTube channel on Saturday and Sunday as Superstars prepare for SummerSlam 2019 in various ways. Plus, watch Peyton Royce & Billie Kay will navigate the 1,168-foot EdgeWalk at the CN Tower on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
On Saturday, McIntyre will reflect on his career with a live interview, streaming at noon ET.
And on Sunday, Styles will give his thoughts on his SummerSlam opponent Ricochet and more, streaming at 2 p.m. ET.
You will not want to miss these videos Friday through Sunday before The Biggest Event of the Summer.
