WWE News: Ali Says Time Is Running Out for Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor Helps Friend Lose Weight, WWE Now Livestream Interviews Set for Summerslam Weekend

– Ali released a new video today where he said time is running out for WWE Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura, where he promises he will become the champion, “It’s just a matter of time.” That new video with Ali is available below.

– WWE released the second part of its WWE 35 for 35 special, where Finn Balor helps WWE Coordinating Road Producer Dustin Wallace lose weight. You can check out that video below.

– WWE announced that there will be special WWE Now livestreams taking place during Summerslam Weekend in Toronto. Cathy Kelley will be interviewing a number of Superstars, including Drew McIntyre, The IIconics and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. You can check out the full announcement below.