Ali to Cover Costs For First Freelance Wrestling Show to Help Independent Talent

Ali is giving back to help independent talent in the midst of the spate of cancellations due to the novel coronavirus. Ali, a former Freelance Wrestling Champion, posted to Twitter to promote Freelance’s newly-announced weekly show in which fans can donate live during streams to help talent on the show who have lost bookings due to the indy show cancellations.

Ali added that he will pay to cover the costs for talent on the first episode of the weekly series, which will premiere on March 21st at 7 PM on IndependentWrestling.TV: