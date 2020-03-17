wrestling / News
Ali to Cover Costs For First Freelance Wrestling Show to Help Independent Talent
Ali is giving back to help independent talent in the midst of the spate of cancellations due to the novel coronavirus. Ali, a former Freelance Wrestling Champion, posted to Twitter to promote Freelance’s newly-announced weekly show in which fans can donate live during streams to help talent on the show who have lost bookings due to the indy show cancellations.
Ali added that he will pay to cover the costs for talent on the first episode of the weekly series, which will premiere on March 21st at 7 PM on IndependentWrestling.TV:
Scary times only exist when you feel like you’re on your own.
I’ll be donating to cover all of the performers pay for the 1st event. I encourage anyone that is in the position to do so, please donate and allow these incredible artists to perform for you. @FreelanceWres is home. https://t.co/GC6RuNtFkJ
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ethan Page Reveals Impact Wrestling Will Pay Its Talent During Time Off
- Jim Ross on Why He Liked the WrestleMania 16 Main Event, Why Stephanie McMahon Was a Better Heel Than Shane
- Ken Shamrock On The Rock Bleeding In Their WrestleMania 14 Match, Not Using Blood Capsules in the Attitude Era
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite