WWE News: Ali Tweets Clip of Dark Match Featuring Buddy Murphy, WWE Returning To Philippines, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
June 19, 2019
– Ali has posted a clip to Twitter of the dark match he had with Buddy Murphy prior to last night’s Smackdown taping.
Hands of stone, ya know. #SDLive
🎥 @AnthonyCairo pic.twitter.com/jfou2VENyY
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 19, 2019
– WWE, meanwhile, has posted a video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode.
– WWE will return to Manila in the Philippines on September 20 at the Araneta Coliseum. Tickets go on sale on Saturday and are priced from P1,575 to P15,750.
