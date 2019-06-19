WWE News: Ali Tweets Clip of Dark Match Featuring Buddy Murphy, WWE Returning To Philippines, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

– Ali has posted a clip to Twitter of the dark match he had with Buddy Murphy prior to last night’s Smackdown taping.

– WWE, meanwhile, has posted a video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode.

– WWE will return to Manila in the Philippines on September 20 at the Araneta Coliseum. Tickets go on sale on Saturday and are priced from P1,575 to P15,750.