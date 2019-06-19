wrestling / News

WWE News: Ali Tweets Clip of Dark Match Featuring Buddy Murphy, WWE Returning To Philippines, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali WWE

– Ali has posted a clip to Twitter of the dark match he had with Buddy Murphy prior to last night’s Smackdown taping.

– WWE, meanwhile, has posted a video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode.

– WWE will return to Manila in the Philippines on September 20 at the Araneta Coliseum. Tickets go on sale on Saturday and are priced from P1,575 to P15,750.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ali, Smackdown, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading