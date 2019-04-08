wrestling / News
Update On Ali’s Condition Following Ugly WrestleMania 35 Bump
– Ali tweeted that he was “Alive” and “Indestructible” after taking an ugly bump during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 35 pre-show (clip below) that saw him fall from the apron and hit his head on the announcer’s table. Braun Strowman ended up winning the match, and medics could be seen working on Ali in the background.
Alive 🤙 #WrestleMania
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 7, 2019
Indestructible. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/G3e9uo2Kk7
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 8, 2019
Constantly feeling sorry for Mustafa Ali, that bump looked rough #WrestleMania #WrestleMania35 pic.twitter.com/PP3YVkuRxR
— Caleb Staples (@StaplesWrites) April 7, 2019
