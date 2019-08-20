Ali Reveals Vince McMahon Gave Him Approval to Create His Own Vignettes

– Fightful recently interviewed WWE Superstar Ali. Ali revealed in the interview that he creates and films all of his own vignettes for WWE that he shares on his social media accounts himself. After showing them to Vince McMahon, McMahon gave Ali approval to go out and continue making his own videos. Below are some highlights from Fightful.

Ali on his move to the main roster: “There was no advanced notice here. It’s like a recurring theme up here. I had showed up for the Smackdown Live TV taping and was told that night that I would be having that match with Daniel Bryan. And I was assured it was just a one time deal. “One time, you’re still on 205 [Live]. It’s just a one time [deal], but make the most of the opportunity.” And I was just thinking, “Oh, let me use this moment to get some exposure for 205 Live. Maybe I’ll capture the [fans, audience] and bring it over to 205 [Live].” And then the following week I showed up and was told that morning that, “Hey, you’re making the move to Smackdown. You’re teaming with AJ Styles versus Bryan and Cien (Andrade), and you’re on Smackdown now.”

Ali on filming his own vignettes: “They’re mine. A hundred percent mine. They’re not written. They’re not produced. They’re not directed by anything WWE. I showed a few samples Vince McMahon himself, some of the producers, and Vince’s direction was, ‘If we get involved with it, it’s gonna become its own thing. I like what I see, go out and make it your own.’ So he literally tells me when he needs them and I make them. It’s very, very cool that someone’s self-producing, self-writing, self-directing and making their own vignettes.”