Ali vs. Andrade, Six-Woman Tag And Kevin Owens Segment Announced For Smackdown
WWE has announced two matches and a segment for this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. Ali will go one on one with Andrade. Meanwhile, Bayley will team with Carmella and Ember Moon against Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Kevin Owens will also be on hand to address getting attacked by Kofi Kingston at the end of last week’s episode.
This is in addition to the previously announced segment in which Shane McMahon will crown new Smackdown tag team champions.
