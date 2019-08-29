Ali Wants to Tag With Matt Hardy Again

– Ali is looking to potentially tag with Matt Hardy again, and Matt seems down with the idea. Hardy held a Q&A on Twitter and in the midst of asking questions, Ali had his own to ask, as you can see below. In response, Hardy replied with a Woken reference.

The two previously teamed up in July in a live event against the Authors of Pain.

Can we tag again? #FreeTheDelete — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 29, 2019