Ali Wants to Tag With Matt Hardy Again
August 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Ali is looking to potentially tag with Matt Hardy again, and Matt seems down with the idea. Hardy held a Q&A on Twitter and in the midst of asking questions, Ali had his own to ask, as you can see below. In response, Hardy replied with a Woken reference.
The two previously teamed up in July in a live event against the Authors of Pain.
Can we tag again? #FreeTheDelete
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 29, 2019
Of course! That would be absolutely… https://t.co/2mZiD7jMUx pic.twitter.com/YdMXGnF5CR
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 29, 2019
