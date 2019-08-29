wrestling / News

Ali Wants to Tag With Matt Hardy Again

August 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-25-18

– Ali is looking to potentially tag with Matt Hardy again, and Matt seems down with the idea. Hardy held a Q&A on Twitter and in the midst of asking questions, Ali had his own to ask, as you can see below. In response, Hardy replied with a Woken reference.

The two previously teamed up in July in a live event against the Authors of Pain.

