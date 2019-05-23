Ali Was Reportedly Told That Brock Lesnar Would Win Money in the Bank Match

We previously reported that WWE went to great lengths to keep Brock Lesnar’s appearance at the Money in the Bank PPV a secret, wanting to surprise fans with the fact that he would come out and win the match at the last minute. To do this, he was kept hidden for most of the show and only a small group of people even knew he was backstage. People in the company were told backstage that Ali would be winning the match, a change from the previously planned winner of Drew McIntyre.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while the reports that the talent in the ladder match itself was kept in the dark are mostly correct, at least one performer was aware of what would happen. Dave Meltzer wrote that the wrestlers in the match were told that Ali would not actually be winning. Ali would be on top of the ladder when a wrestler would arrive, knock him off and win the match. They were not told who it would be, but they believed it would be Braun Strowman.

Just before the match began, Ali was told it was going to be Brock Lesnar, but he was also told to keep it quiet.