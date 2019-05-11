Ali Discusses Getting to Tour With WWE in Europe, Says Going Overseas Is a Big Deal

– Sky Sports recently interviewed WWE Superstar Ali. Below are some highlights.

Ali on getting to be a part of the European tour: “I’ve only had the pleasure of being on one international tour before and got to go to Austria and Paris. I’ll be joining the guys in London and doing the remaining half of the tour, and I’m really excited to get there. All of the guys who’ve been here for a long time talk about how great the fans are on these international tours because they only come around so often.”

Ali on getting to perform overseas: “American fans may be a little more spoiled because they see us all the time, so when we go overseas it is always a big deal. I’m really looking forward to it.”