wrestling / News

Alicia Atout Announces She’s Been Granted Release From MLW

March 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Alicia Atout Image Credit: MLW

Alicia Atout has exited MLW, announcing on Tuesday that she’s been granted her release. The MLW interviewer and personality posted to Facebook to reveal that she has been granted her release and is now a free agent.

Atout signed with MLW in 2019 and took on a heel role last April, aligning with Richard Holliday. She has previously worked with Impact Wrestling and AEW. The full announcement reads:

I’m officially a free agent!

I’ve been granted my release from MLW. My time there allowed me to grow, be creative, and create some lifelong memories and friendships. I appreciate the opportunity and have so much love for that dope locker room.

Life’s constantly changing, and I’m psyched for future adventures. Looking forward to my next chapter in wrestling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alicia Atout, MLW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading