Alicia Atout Comments On Making Her Impact Debut Tonight

Alicia Atout recently spoke with Wrestlezone Radio about making her debut on tonight’s Impact Wrestling and more. Here are the highlights…

On what made her a pro wrestling fan: It’s 100% my Dad. I owe all of it to my father. When I was super young he’d have a bunch of friends over to watch wrestling and I’d be plopped on the couch at the age of like two or three watching with them. I just never grew out of the phase. Fast forward 21 years and I am still watching wrestling with my Dad and family. We all get together for all of the PPVs. We will actually all be together watching my debut tonight on Impact. It’s very cool.

On who was it that first made contact with her to bring her into Impact Wrestling: It was actually Scott D’Amore. Originally, early on, I would do things at his BCW shows, where he is the founder. They would do co-shows with Impact so I actually did some of the backstage promo work for them. The next thing you know we’re having a couple of conversations and… we’re here.

On who she is going to for advice backstage in Impact: It’s really nice because everyone is so open backstage in Impact. That’s amazing. They are really just like one big wrestling family. I know that sounds corny but it’s the truth. It’s great knowing that I can go to Josh Mathews or Madison Rayne anytime that I need some advice. Someone that has really helped me is Jimmy Jacobs. He is just such an incredible mind and anytime that he is on one of my promos I just find I walk away learning so much. I love watching the way that he works. He is always very frantic but he comes up with some really great ideas. I feel like I learn so much from him and he’s a creative genius. He always gives me advice.

On if she has any interest in stepping into the ring to wrestle: That hasn’t been something I have discussed with Impact but it’s something that has been brought to my attention by other companies and a lot of fans. I dunno, I think I’m a bit of a peach. I am a bit of a baby when it comes to that. I have so much respect, not just for the ladies, but everyone who goes out there. I have so much respect for them. I don’t think I could do it. I think I am going to just stick to holding the microphone. I’ll stick to that side of things.