Alicia Atout Comments On Shocking the MLW Locker Room With Her Heel Turn

In an interview with Fightful, Alicia Atout spoke about her recent heel turn in MLW and becoming a performer for the company. She previously served as the backstage interviewer. Here are highlights:

On pitching the idea to Court Bauer: “One time Court and I were on a phone call checking in on a few things. I told him, ‘I love the interviewing so much and I’ll always enjoy talking to people behind the scenes, but I know I can offer a lot more to the company and I know that we can shock a lot of people.’ That’s all I said. He said, ‘Oh, cool. We’ll definitely circle back on it.’ That’s all that was said that day. Then I think it was eight months later, they said, ‘Hey, this is something we think would be really fun. You guys are together. Why not just bring that real life aspect and put it into MLW?’ I though, ‘Oh, my gosh. I get to work with Richard more. Amazing! [I get] to stir stuff up.”

On wanting to do more: “I also knew I had more to show. I genuinely was really tired of just listening to other people talk. That’s gonna sound douchey, but I don’t give a shit. I was so tired of hearing everybody else get mic time when I knew that I could really deliver on that aspect. So once they gave me the opportunity and they’re gonna give me even more going forward. I’m so hyped about it. I knew I could just run with it and really show people I’m not gonna just stand there a hold a mic. I can actually be a part of this show and a very important part.”

On shocking the locker room: “The moment that everything happened where I ‘turned’ on Hammer— however all the marks want to say it—the moment that that happened, I felt incredible walking back through that curtain. I had Richard wrapped around me, like it was such a good moment. We felt like we really made our statement. I had everybody coming up to me from Alex Kane, NJ Nduka, Emilio in the back. All the boys are like, ‘What just happened? We did not expect that.’ They had no clue what was about to go down. But they did know my frustrations going on within the Dynasty and MLW and how I really wanted my voice to be heard. So I think they were shocked, but they were also kind of proud. I have an incredible relationship with a lot of the guys in the back. The thing is, even though people are seeing a new side of me, I won’t treat you terribly unless you’ve crossed me. So I’m not going to walk up to someone and slap them across the face unless they deserve it. So it’s a new dynamic where they were really proud and hyped, but they were also confused. ‘Wow, okay, this is happening going forward. Alright.’ It kind of shook up the locker room.”