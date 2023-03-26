Alicia Atout Hasn’t Had Talks About Joining WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Alicia Atout spoke about the possibility of joining WWE and noted that she hasn’t had any talks with the company yet.

She said: “There haven’t been any discussions. I know their big thing a lot of the time is there is a page you can send stuff to, but a lot of it is just them reaching out to you. I think every female I know who’s gotten a gig there, it’s either because a buddy’s in there already or they approached them. So that one’s a little more fickle. However, completely not out of the question because I feel like people are crazy when they say, ‘No, I’d never like to work there.’ Even if it’s a short stint, it’s the pinnacle of it all, it’s WWE. So for me, that would be so cool. My main thing however is just not wanting to go into robot mode wherever I end up. I would love for them to hire me for me so I can actually bring something to the company, and again just not be in that robotic stance of delivering whatever lines they want. I love the banter, I love the ping pong, that interaction. I know that’s kind of what we crave as interviews doing that kind of stuff. So definitely, my eyes are on it. I just have to figure out, maybe, do I finally send that email and reach out? I don’t know yet.“