Alicia Atout Reveals That It Was Cody That Brought Her Into AEW

In an interview with Fightful, Alicia Atout spoke about working AEW Double or Nothing and revealed that it was Cody who gave her a job with All Elite Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On working Double or Nothing: “It was amazing, I was on cloud 9 being a part of AEW’s debut show. It was pretty big, very exciting, the vibe backstage was incredible. Everyone behind the company knows we’re not getting rid of this ring. We’re going to be using it for months, if not years to come. For All In, the talent didn’t know if there was more coming. At Double or Nothing, we all knew there was more.”

On getting a job with AEW: “I was dealing with Cody. That was my main go-to, my main boss. I reached out and said if you need someone, hi! Luckily it all just worked out. It was definitely different (from Impact) when it came to AEW, it was on such a grand stage. The production was spot on, and things were run flawlessly. You would expect some kind of screw up, but there really wasn’t between the matches, the production, the timing. At All In, there was that time crunch for the main event. The organization was incredible.”