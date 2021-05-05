Alicia Atout Set to Deliver Breaking News on Tonight’s MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that ALicia Atout plans to deliver some “breaking news” later tonight on MLW Fusion. You can see the full announcement below:

Alicia Atout with BREAKING NEWS tonight on FUSION

Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today confirmed that "Interview Queen" Alicia Atout will have breaking news tonight at 7pm ET on MLW's flagship weekly series FUSION

With MLW’s season finale set for tonight, Alicia Atout has alerted MLW.com that she will have breaking news on the next season fo MLW.

Scheduled to kickoff at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on July 10, MLW’s new season has been a question mark and discussion for many in the sport. What will entail? Who will be involved?

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (Champion) vs. Myron Reed

• A look at CONTRA’s contractual control over the World Heavyweight Championship

• Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco

• Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday in action!

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit, the Von Erichs and more!

