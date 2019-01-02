Alicia Atout Shares Advice For Aspiring Interviewers & How The Elite Has Inspired Her

Alicia Atout recently spoke with Wrestlezone’s Dominic DeAngelo, here are the highlights…

On HOW THE ELITE INSPIRES HER: When it comes to those three, they are my top inspirations. Not just in wrestling—now this sounds so funny—but in life. I look to them as these three badasses that started off with these goals in mind that were massive, and they never gave up on them and they had the hottest show of 2018.

On WHERE WRESTLING COULD BE POSSIBLY HEADED IN 2019: I feel like wrestling is the best it’s been in a long time. I don’t know if it’s because maybe I’m paying more attention to it because I happen to be a part of it—by no means do I mean it’s better because I’m a part of it—but maybe because I’m paying more attention to the scene or more focused on it. It’s exciting again. I get goosebumps when I’m at shows and I hope it continues on this trajectory where fans are supportive and they enjoy the shows, and the shows get bigger and we see more groundbreaking events like ‘All In’. I really think that’s kinda where it’s going and I hope it’s where it’s going.

WHAT ADVICE DOES SHE HAVE FOR ASPIRING JOURNALISTS OR INTERVIEWERS?: I definitely say be yourself. That’s one thing I think has gotten me to this point. I think whether I’m backstage or whether I’m talking to male or females, interviewing [Cody Rhodes’ dog] Pharaoh, I literally treat every single person the same. I treat them how I’d want to be treated, and I think that goes a long way. Those are the types of people in the industry, in music and wrestling, that I surround myself with. A lot of my friends are that way—just be kind and stay true to yourself. If you want to get interviewed or want to get into journalism, do your research. Don’t go into things like ‘oh, it’s two minutes before, what am I going to ask this person?’ Don’t do that. You have to be researching because the person on the other end can tell. Take this interview—you know your shit!