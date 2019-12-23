Alicia Atout Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

Major League Wrestling has announced that former Impact Wrestling interviewer Alicia Atout has signed a multi-year deal with MLW. Atout has also worked for All Elite Wrestling in the past. Here is the press release:

Alicia Atout signs multi-year agreement with Major League Wrestling

The “Interview Queen” and vlogger to serve as MLW correspondent and host for foreseeable future

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (MLW®) has come to terms with Alicia Atout on a multi-year agreement. Atout serves as a correspondent for MLW’s weekly series FUSION as well as additional assignments including hosting programming for MLW’s emerging catalog of content.

“I am beyond excited to be the newest member of the MLW family,” said Alicia Atout. “This is one of the most thrilling announcements I’ve shared with all my loved ones, friends, and fans. It feels surreal; I’ve worked really hard to get to this point and moments like this truly make it all worth it. It feels incredible to finally have a place to call home in wrestling and I can’t wait to create some magic with MLW.”

Atout joined MLW earlier this month as a correspondent in the field bringing her knowledge, experience and analysis across all MLW platforms.

“Alicia brings a passion and quality to MLW broadcasts and coverage unmatched in the sport,” said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. “We are very pleased to formalize Alicia’s future with MLW.”

Atout has developed a portfolio of content over the past few years with her hit YouTube series, AMBY, which is an award-winning interview vlog with music and wrestling videos aplenty, hosted by the talented Atout. Atout will continue with AMBY in addition to her role at MLW.

AMBY has been mentioned on MTV, Yahoo.com, Alt Press, Perez Hilton, Us Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Celeb Style Gossip, Fox News, Marie Claire, TheRecord.com, Vanity Fair, Mirror.co.uk, Elle Magazine, IMDB, Glamour Magazine, The Sun UK, OK Magazine,Vogue, Seventeen Magazine, and more.

You can follow Alicia Atout on Twitter (@AliciaAtout), Facebook (/AliciaAtoutInterviews) as well as Instagram (@aliciaatout).