Alicia Atout To Interview Salina de la Renta On This Week’s MLW Fusion

MLW has announced that this Wednesday's episode of Fusion will feature Alicia Atout interviewing Salina de la Renta about who she sold Promociones Dorado to.

MLW today announced Alicia Atout has landed an exclusive interview with Salina de la Renta for this Wednesday, January 20 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After the shocking news on that Promociones Dorado has been sold to Azteca Underground, Inc., Alicia Atout has landed an exclusive interview with the now former owner, Salina de la Renta.

Who is the new owner/proprietor of Promociones Dorado?

What exactly is Azteca Underground, Inc.?

Is this the “dangerous man person” Salina owed money to, as alleged by Konnan?

This Wednesday night the “Interview Queen” will ask the hard questions.

How will Salina cope with answering to a jefe?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Jacob Fatu vs. ACH World Heavyweight Championship

•The debut of CONTRA’s Daivari

•Tom Lawlor goes on record on ACH attack