Alicia Fox Is Back For ROW Summer Of Champions IX

Reality of Wrestling posted a tweet today announcing that Alicia Fox will return to the ring for the first time since she left WWE. The announcement states:

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ Alicia Fox makes her return to the world of pro wrestling on Saturday, July 15th at the biggest event of the summer #SummerOfChampionsIX LOCATION:

Humble Civic Center

8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338 🎫 PICK YOUR SEATS 🎫

https://shorturl.at/disIV

