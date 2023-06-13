wrestling / News

Alicia Fox Is Back For ROW Summer Of Champions IX

June 13, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Reality of Wrestling

Reality of Wrestling posted a tweet today announcing that Alicia Fox will return to the ring for the first time since she left WWE. The announcement states:

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️

Alicia Fox makes her return to the world of pro wrestling on Saturday, July 15th at the biggest event of the summer #SummerOfChampionsIX

LOCATION:
Humble Civic Center
8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338

🎫 PICK YOUR SEATS 🎫
https://shorturl.at/disIV

You can see the original social media post below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alicia Fox, Reality of Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading