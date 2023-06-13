wrestling / News
Alicia Fox Is Back For ROW Summer Of Champions IX
Reality of Wrestling posted a tweet today announcing that Alicia Fox will return to the ring for the first time since she left WWE. The announcement states:
You can see the original social media post below.
‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️
Alicia Fox makes her return to the world of pro wrestling on Saturday, July 15th at the biggest event of the summer #SummerOfChampionsIX
LOCATION:
Humble Civic Center
8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338
🎫 PICK YOUR SEATS 🎫 https://t.co/BA1Eljs50L pic.twitter.com/hPctoe9UEX
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 13, 2023