Alicia Fox Celebrates Six Months of Sobriety

February 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alicia Fox

Alicia Fox has reached a happy milestone in her recovery, celebrating six months of sobriety. The WWE alumna posted to Instagram to commemorate the anniversary, as you can see below.

Fox had her profile on WWE.com moved to the alumni section on October 17th after months of inactivity. She had last appeared on WWE television in a brief appearance on the Raw Reunion show in July.

