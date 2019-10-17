wrestling / News
Alicia Fox Moved to Alumni Section of WWE.com
October 17, 2019 | Posted by
– It looks as if Alicia Fox may be a former WWE star, as her profile is officially in the alumni section of WWE.com. Fox’s profile is no longer associated with a brand and has been put under “WWE Alumni.”
FOX last appeared in late July at Raw reunion, but hasn’t competed on TV since April when she had a tag team match on WWE Main Event. Fox was reportedly the reason that Arn Anderson was let go when Anderson allegedly allowed Fox to wrestle while intoxicated.
WWE has yet to confirm Fox’s release from the company.
