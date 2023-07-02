– In a video on her Twitch channel, former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox shared her story on the night she received a sobriety test. It was later rumored that former WWE producer Arn Anderson was by WWE for allegedly letting Fox wrestle at an event while intoxicated. Below are some highlights of Fox recounting what happened (via Fightful):

Alicia Fox on what happened when she arrived at the arena: “When we got there, what happened for me was, one of the opponents in the match decided that they couldn’t (do the) match. This match that we had been working on all weekend…I never liked memorizing matches. I guess an alcoholic would know what a hair of the dog, had to get me like a Red Bull because I was at the point of my illness that…I don’t even know. This is what got me into rehab, and I’m forever grateful that the company had that support.”

On what what she remembers about the match: “This day, when we got to the arena, the match changed because one of the people said they had vertigo or something. We went from being semi-main or after intermission to first, which is fine. We’ll just get on the road earlier to get to TV. With the match changing, a part changed. I’m still feeding the comeback and everything is working out. This part where I’m crazy and trying to skip the facts, if I were inebriated…I was there with people I was safe with. I went and had the match. Now, this is the rumor mill, my person didn’t feel good and they were valeting. It’s just confusing. I got confused on ‘What did I do?’ Whatever. The rumor mill is, everyone was talking by talent viewing and saying that I look drunk and I look like I’m bumping crazy. I had no idea. I’m in the match. I was kind of rush and stressed about changing the match. We did the match. I was with the producers. I don’t know what’s going on.”

On what took place with the field sobriety test: “By the time I got out of the match, we raise our hands or we lose, I’m being taken out by the medical team, they give me a field sobriety test in the training room. No Arn, no producer, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman are popping their heads in there asking me what day it is, what city we’re in. By this time in my career, I don’t even know if I could even….I don’t know. I felt like such a failure. I don’t even know what happened. They give me this test, I walk out, and my producer didn’t know where I was. I had no protection. I don’t even know what came first, if it was the gossip that made the medical team do that, but I was embarrassed. My co-workers worked a story, embarrassed me. There were women who were there, they could tell me what happened. They ain’t f***ing tell me nothing. No context.”

Alicia Fox on how no one told her what was going on: “My producers, the main people who are supposed to give the proper information to the office, the person I trusted, Mr. Anderson, I could talk to him. I could talk to Arn. I love him. I still haven’t even been able to talk to him about this. It’s so killing me. That was a bridge built, water deep. I went to the locker room, I packed up my stuff, all the girls came in acting like they didn’t know what was going on or why I was sad. ‘What’s going on?’ I don’t know, y’all tell me. No honesty.”

On getting into treatment and not realizing she was an alcoholic yet: “I don’t think that was my super downfall to get into a 30-day treatment center was because I kept drinking, I still didn’t know I was an alcoholic. The next morning, I was packing my bags, I left, because I was pretty upset. I didn’t know what was going on. I wasn’t going to volunteer any information. ‘Yeah, must have been the hair of the dog I shared.’ We drove to the next town. I cried in the car and we were directed to meet the office person the next morning, and I said verbatim, ‘I’m a drunk. I’m tired. I don’t like these things you’re doing to me. I don’t understand. I am curious about my royalties. You made me draw my logo on Nikki Bella’s merch hat. If she’s selling merch, do I get some? I’m digging myself into a hole. What is left of me? I don’t have anymore scraps.’ I go back to my hotel and it was told to me, ‘You and Nikki Cross are going to win the titles.’ ‘I can’t do that right now.'”

Alicia Fox announced her exit from WWE earlier in May. Her last WWE in-ring appearance was a spot in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match.