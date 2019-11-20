Alicia Fox Reveals Battle With Alcoholism in Instagram Post

– In a post on her Instagram account, WWE Superstar Alicia Fox addressed her struggles with alcoholism and her working on recovering. You can read her comments below. You can read her comments below.

Her WWE status is still a bit of a question mark. Last month, WWE moved her profile on the company website to the alumni section.

Alicia Fox last appeared on WWE programming in late July at Raw reunion, but she hasn’t competed on TV since April when she had a tag team match on WWE Main Event. Fox was reportedly the reason that Arn Anderson was let go when Anderson allegedly allowed Fox to wrestle while intoxicated.